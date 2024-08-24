Lembah Pantai Development Action Council meeting first at parliamentary level in KL FT

KUALA LUMPUR: The agenda for development and sustainability of the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency was the primary focus of this year’s inaugural meeting of the Lembah Pantai Development Action Council held today.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said this first-of-its-kind meeting at the Federal Territory level was to discuss and find ways to best resolve issues in the constituency.

He said that the council, which brought together various stakeholders including developers, leaders, local residents and experts, served as an ideal platform to address the development challenges faced by the local community.

“This platform is for us to find common ground; it is not a solution for any party to get everything they request, but decisions made by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) regarding Lembah Pantai will consider the views presented in this meeting.

“We will also forward the meeting minutes to Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa so that they take into account the perspectives shared,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after the meeting held at IWK Ecopark@Lembah Pantai here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that with a strong working relationship between the Lembah Pantai constituency, Dr Maimunah and DBKL, they aim to ensure that development in the constituency remains sustainable, especially in terms of environmental protection.

“I hope that we can hold several meetings of the Lembah Pantai Development Action Council every year to address pressing and difficult issues, especially regarding development,“ he said.

Additionally, he advised Lembah Pantai residents to take care of the environment and pay related taxes to ensure that services provided to them can be carried out effectively.

The meeting, held for the first time for the constituency, discussed issues such as community concerns, tree planting efforts in the area and development projects.