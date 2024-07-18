Leptospirosis cases on the rise in Melaka

MELAKA: The number of leptospirosis cases in Melaka increased to 80 between Jan 1 and July 6 compared to 28 last year.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, who is also carrying out the duties of the Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee chairman, said the increase was due to the outbreak of the disease at three recreational centres, however, there were no deaths recorded so far.

The three recreational centres in the Jasin district are Jasin Hot Springs, Taman Eko Rimba, and Taman Tiga Budaya which have been reopened after the completion of cleaning works.

“Leptospirosis is one of the zoonotic diseases along with Japanese encephalitis (JE) and rabies, and leptospirosis is among the more frequently reported cases in the country, including in Melaka.

“Based on this year’s data, many cases occurred at recreational centres due to the spread of the disease among visitors. However, early measures such as cleaning at the locations have been taken with the monitoring of the Health Department and have been well-controlled,“ he told reporters after closing the state-level World Zoonosis Day celebration at the Melaka Zoo here today.

Commenting further, Dr Muhamad Akmal said the state government, through the Melaka Health Department, would organise short courses on zoonotic disease management for employees of recreation centres as an early step to curb the spread of the disease.

“More facilities for handwashing or hand sanitiser, especially at recreational centres or places frequented by people that have animals, such as the Melaka Zoo, need to be provided so that visitors can clean their hands after contact with the animals.

“Although overall awareness regarding zoonotic diseases is relatively high among the staff at recreational centres in the state, including at the Melaka Zoo, they need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases,” he added.