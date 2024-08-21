LKTN urges those involved in tobacco production, distribution to apply for licences

KOTA BHARU: Individuals and entities involved in the distribution or production of tobacco products, including warehouse owners, retailers, and distributors, have been urged to apply for the necessary licences.

The National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) chairman Datuk Wan Abd Rahim Wan Abdullah said so far as many as 30,000 licences have been recorded nationwide and in Kelantan as many as 3,000 licences have been approved.

He noted that many warehouse owners, retailers, and distributors, particularly in rural areas, have yet to apply for a tobacco distribution or production licence.

“To address this issue and boost licensing applications, LKTN has implemented Smart Enforcement measures. This includes field visits to focus areas, both urban and rural, to raise awareness about licensing requirements.

“We have identified several premises, including retailers, that are non-compliant. Selling and distributing tobacco products without the proper licence can result in a maximum fine of up to RM250,000,” he added.

He said this to reporters after officiating the LKTN 2024 Fly the Jalur Gemilang and Merdeka Tour convoy at the agency’s headquarters, in Kubang Kerian here, today.

Previously the media reported that LKTN had approved 29,098 licences out of 38,067 registered premises across Peninsular Malaysia for the distribution or production of tobacco from Jan 1 last year, to July 15 this year.

Regarding the LKTN 2024 Fly the Jalur Gemilang and Merdeka Tour convoy, Wan Abd Rahim said that 15 LKTN vehicles, decorated with the Jalur Gemilang, were flagged off as part of the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations.

He said that the Merdeka Tour convoy will travel from Kelantan to Penang, covering approximately 500 kilometres, with 33 registered LKTN staff participating.

“This Merdeka Tour also serves as an outreach programme to engage with industry players, allowing us to gather feedback and suggestions for enhancing the kenaf industry,” he added.