Loan advance payment benefits 34,346 IPTA, polytechnic students

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 34,346 diploma students at the public institutions of higher education (IPTA) and polytechnics for the July session have been offered Loan Advance Payment (WPP) of RM1,500 each.

This initiative, provided by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), involves a total allocation of RM51.5 million.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said it is aimed at helping parents and students manage some of their initial preparation expenses.

“We believe that not everyone can afford to send their children to higher education institutions due to the high financial requirements.

“In Penang, 1,434 students have been offered WPP with an allocation totalling RM2.2 million. Meanwhile, in Bukit Gelugor, 82 students have been offered WPP involving an allocation of RM123,000,“ she said in a statement here today.

Norliza added that students can check their WPP offer status through the myPTPTN application and can redeem their WPP at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB) counters nationwide starting today, by bringing their WPP offer letter and MyKad.

She said representatives are not allowed to redeem the WPP, and the validity period of this initiative is two months from today until Sept 17.

“Students can apply for PTPTN loans online through the myPTPTN application according to the application dates set for each IPTA and polytechnic to ensure that the loans can be processed and approved accordingly.

“Students who wish to apply for PTPTN loans must have a National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) account, which can be opened through the myPTPTN application,“ she said.

Students can also refer to the Student Affairs Division of their respective IPTAs and polytechnics or contact PTPTN directly if they have any queries.

WPP is granted to Malaysian students who have agreed to accept the assistance when applying for IPTA or polytechnic through UPUOnline or the IPTA admission portal.

It is also given to students whose parents or guardians are recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR).

As of June 30, a total of 980,107 students have benefited from WPP since it was introduced in 1999, with an allocation amounting to RM1.45 billion.

The public can obtain more information about WPP and PTPTN loans through the myPTPTN application.