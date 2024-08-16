Loke announces 70.13% of ECRL project completed

KUANTAN: The progress of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project which includes four states Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Selangor has reached 70.13 per cent completion as of last month, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the construction of the project is going smoothly and according to the set schedule, and with that the government is confident that the ECRL operations from Gombak to the East Coast, namely Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, will be able to commence in early 2027.

“In Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, the construction is well advanced. In Selangor, it is in the early stages...over 30 per cent. However, in our schedule, the ECRL operations will begin in January 2027, that is from Kota Bharu (Kelantan) to LRT Gombak (Selangor) will be completed at the end of 2026.

“A year later, the track from Gombak to Port Klang will be completed. Indeed, the track connecting the port in Port Klang to the East Coast is quite important because it will reach our main port for cargo transportation,“ he said.

Loke said this at a press conference to officiate the closing ceremony of the Kuantan Port International Conference 2024, in conjunction with the Kuantan Port’s 50th anniversary, at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre here today.

Loke also said cargo transportation is an important component in the ECRL as with the tracks and infrastructure, it will provide many advantages to the industrial sector on the East Coast, especially in Pahang.

“Five cargo stations will be built in Pahang to facilitate the movement of cargo between the industrial areas and the ports, be it Kuantan or Klang. So, this will surely be an attraction for investors, manufacturers to open their factories along the ECRL line,” he added.

The RM50.2 billion project will link state capitals, major urban centres, industrial hubs, ports, airports, and tourist zones as well as interchanges with existing railway lines in Peninsular Malaysia.