Brother recalls emotional search for drowned Alor Setar family

ALOR SETAR: The family of Muhammad Azim Izat Ishak, found dead with his wife and four children in a car submerged in Sungai Korok, never gave up hope during their search.

His younger brother, Muhammad Adlan Solehin, said they had been looking for the missing family since Saturday.

Muhammad Azim, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khadijah, 31, and their children—Putra Rayyan, 9; Hawa Adriana, 8; Annayla Humaira, 7; and Tuah Haydar, 6 months—were discovered in their vehicle earlier today.

“I last saw him on Friday morning over breakfast,” said Adlan, who had joined the search from Perlis.

Police contacted them this morning after locating the car, which was confirmed to be Muhammad Azim’s based on vehicle stickers.

Firemen found all six bodies on the rear passenger seat when they opened the driver’s door.

The bodies were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for identification, and a post-mortem is expected to be completed by sunset.

They will be buried in Jerlun near the grave of the couple’s other infant son who died in February.

“They had twin boys. One died during confinement. Now, they’ll be reunited as seven,” Adlan said.

The eldest daughter, Puteri Qisya, 12, was not with the family at the time.

Cousin Bashiroh A Hamid, 45, said the entire family, including Qisya, joined the search. – Bernama