Malaysia launches astronomy module for visually impaired

KUALA LUMPUR: Students with visual disabilities in Malaysia can now engage in astronomy through a newly launched module designed specifically for them.

The initiative, a collaboration between the National Planetarium and Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, aims to make science education more inclusive.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang highlighted the module’s importance in breaking barriers for visually impaired learners.

“This module is tailored for schools with special needs students, ensuring astronomy education is accessible beyond those with perfect vision,“ he said during the launch at the National Planetarium.

The module features tactile models of the sun and solar system, accompanied by audio descriptions and sound effects for an immersive learning experience.

Chang noted that 12 schools have been selected for the initial phase under the Inclusive Astronomy Transit Programme.

The project aligns with Malaysia’s National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy and the Malaysia MADANI vision, which advocates equal educational opportunities.

Chang also encouraged more public-private partnerships to support students with disabilities in pursuing knowledge.