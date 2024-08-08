Loneliness key factor in women falling victim to love scams

IPOH: Loneliness and interacting with strangers have been identified as key reasons why many women over 40 fall victim to ‘love scams’, despite extensive media coverage on such issues.

ASP Mohamad Mahathir Abdullah Sapawi from the Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Intelligence and Operations Unit said that women in professional fields, such as doctors and lecturers, are often targeted by scammers due to their strong financial status.

“Typically, scammers have a modus operandi where they target women with substantial financial resources.

“The victims meet the suspects through social media, where scammers pose as pilots, businessmen, military personnel, or engineers in the oil and gas industry,“ he said after delivering a talk titled ‘Awareness of Commercial Crime: Protecting Women from Love Scams’ today.

Mohamad Mahathir added that suspects often used sweet talk to make victims fall in love within a span of one to three months.

“The suspects use various deceitful tactics such as claiming they want to send gifts, invest in business, leave a will, or cover hospital bills,“ he said.

He noted that last year, Perak recorded 13,597 reports of cybercrime, with losses amounting to about RM110 million.

Meanwhile, Perak’s Woman Icon, Tina Tajuddin emphasised the need for women to equip themselves with adequate knowledge, particularly in dealing with cybercrime.

“Women should engage in activities that alleviate loneliness to avoid falling prey to online love scams. Don’t let love jeopardise your dignity and financial stability,“ she said.