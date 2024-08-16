Lorry driver accused of pushing lover off 23rd floor fit to stand trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court today ruled that the lorry driver who was charged with murdering his Thai girlfriend by pushing the woman off the 23rd floor of a condominium is fit to stand trial.

Lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava, representing V. Nathan, 37, when contacted by Bernama, said Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali made the ruling after the prosecution submitted a report on the mental health of his client.

“Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman informed Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali that according to the psychiatric evaluation report issued by Hospital Bahagia Tanjung Rambutan, Perak, the accused was mentally stable during the incident. Hence, he is fit to stand trial.

“The court then fixed Oct 24 for the next case mention,” said the lawyer who was assisted by Cyrus Tiu Foo Woei.

In April, the court ordered the accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation after allowing the application made by Sivahnanthan that the accused had shown difficulty following instructions and cooperating in the proceedings for the murder charge he is facing.

Nathan was charged with killing Mawika Lumyai, 32, at a condominium in Jalan Setia Dagang AH U13/AH, Setia Alam, at 10.02 pm on Feb 28.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years and 12 strokes of the cane, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.