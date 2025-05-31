Anwar, Singapore leaders discuss key bilateral issues

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim discussed key bilateral issues with Singaporean leaders, including border and maritime affairs, renewable energy, and regional initiatives such as the ASEAN Power Grid, as he wrapped up his one-day working visit, here.

Anwar paid a courtesy call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at The Istana and also held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, before flying home.

“We also reviewed ongoing projects, such as the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, set for completion by late 2026, and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which is expected to boost regional growth,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar is optimistic that the visit will strengthen cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore for mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, Wong, in a Facebook post, said he looked forward to continuing the two countries’ close partnerships for the benefit of the people.

During the visit, Anwar delivered a special address at the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue.

He also received courtesy calls from United States Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and Boeing Global President Dr Brendan Nelson.