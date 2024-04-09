Lorry driver charged with physical sexual assault on daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here today to two charges of committing physical sexual assault on his biological daughter.

The 41-year-old man was charged with committing the offence of the girl, who is now aged 13, at a house in Hulu Langat, Jalan Semenyih, at 7.30 am in mid-October 2023 and 11.45 pm, on Aug 21 this year.

Both charges are framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim did not offer bail because the charges were serious and because the accused was the victim’s biological father and was still the husband of the victim’s mother and they lived in the same house.

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin set Nov 13 for mention for submission of documents.