Lovebirds nabbed over Marang house break-in

MARANG: Police have arrested a pair of lovebirds on suspicion of being involved in a house break-in in Kampung Binjai Bongkok last Wednesday.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Razman Setapa said the two suspects, both in their 20s, were arrested at separate pawn shops in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus around 1.15 pm yesterday.

He said the two were arrested while attempting to pawn jewellery believed to have been stolen.

“We received a report of a house break-in last Wednesday. It is believed that the suspects broke in while the victim was at work.

“The victim only realised his home had been broken into after noticing the damaged wooden back door upon returning home from work at about 6.23 pm,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Razman said that an examination of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the victim’s house revealed images of two individuals, believed to be the suspects, captured on camera.

According to him, during the arrest, the police also recovered RM7,500 in cash, believed to have been stolen from the victim’s house.

“We also managed to recover jewellery stolen from the victim,” he said.