PETALING JAYA: Police nabbed two individuals, including a woman, after a high-speed chase through Taman Impian Emas, Skudai, Johor, last Wednesday.

According to New Straits Times, six police patrol vehicles chased and arrested two suspects, who were believed to be under the influence of drugs, following a high-speed chase.

Johor Bahru Utara police district chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, said the chase began and ended in Taman Impian Emas, with the suspects being caught after travelling through several other roads.

“Investigations revealed that the male suspect had evaded a police check while officers were conducting crime prevention duties in Taman Impian Emas, Skudai,“ he was quoted as saying.

The arrested individuals included a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both locals.

Initial urine tests confirmed both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

During the incident, the woman’s child was also in the car.

He clarified that the case was not a child abduction as rumoured on social media.

“It was not a kidnapping case.

“The child is the woman’s. There were no injuries sustained in this incident,“ he told the English daily.

The case is being investigated for obstructing a public servant in discharging their duties under Section 186 of the Penal Code and for drug-related offences under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

A 17-second video of the chase, showed six MPVs in pursuit, went viral.

He mentioned that police received a report about the incident from a member of the public around 11.20pm, last Wednesday.

He also asked the public to refrain from actions that hinder public servants from performing their duties.