LRT3 project: Traffic diversions at JLN SS7/26 from July 16 - Oct 7

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be temporary traffic diversions from July 16 to Oct 7 from 10 pm to 5 am daily due to road closures to facilitate works related to the Light Rapid Transit 3 (LRT3) project at Jalan SS7/26, near the Paradigm Mall, in Kelana Jaya, Selangor.

LRT3 contractor, Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd, said that during the closure, motorists from Jalan SS7/26 heading towards the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) will be diverted to the opposite side of Jalan SS7/26 heading towards Paradigm Mall via contra-flow traffic and then back to Jalan SS7/26 (LDP-bound).

“One lane will be made available for motorists from LDP heading towards Paradigm Mall. The diversions are implemented with the Petaling Jaya City Council’s (MBPJ) approval. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public,” it said in a statement today.

The LRT3 project envisages connecting two million people between Bandar Utama and Klang. Developed in line with the Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley (GKL/KV) Land Public Transport Masterplan, LRT3 will be a key feature in extending rail connectivity to the Western Corridor of GKL/KV.

For more information and enquiries, contact the LRT3 helpline at 1 800 18 2585 from Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm (excluding public holidays), visit www.lrt3.com.my or follow their X page @myLRT3.