LRT3 project: Traffic diversions at Persiaran Bandar Utama from July 31 to Aug 7

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be temporary traffic diversions from July 31 to Aug 7 from 10 pm to 6 am daily due to road closures to facilitate works related to the Light Rapid Transit 3 (LRT3) project at Persiaran Bandar Utama, Selangor.

LRT3 contractor Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd said that the closures will involve the right-most lanes of Persiaran Bandar Utama (Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) slip road-bound) and Persiaran Bandar Utama (BU2-bound) to Sri Pentas.

“The diversions are implemented with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and Amanat Lebuh Rakyat’s (ALR) approval. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public,” it said in a statement today.

LRT3 envisages connecting two million people between Bandar Utama and Klang. Developed in line with the Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley (GKL/KV) Land Public Transport Masterplan, LRT3 will be a key feature in extending rail connectivity to the Western Corridor of GKL/KV.

For more information and enquiries, contact the LRT3 helpline at 1 800 18 2585 from Mondays to Fridays from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm (excluding public holidays), visit www.lrt3.com.my or follow their X page @myLRT3.