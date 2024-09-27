LTdL: Road closures in three Negeri Sembilan districts for stage 5

SEREMBAN: Several routes in Nilai, Seremban, and Rembau will be closed in stages following the 2024 Petronas Le Tour De Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race. Stage 5 will involve the route from Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) to Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, starting Oct 3.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the 69.3-kilometre route would be closed from 12 noon to 2 pm during the prestigious event.

“The race passes through Nilai border, Beranang, Mantin traffic lights, Pajam Batu 12, Pinggiran Bayu, Mantin Lenggeng, Pekan Mantin, Simpang Tiga Mantin Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas), Jalan Seremban Mantin, Jalan Bukit Mantin, Lekas, Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, Jalan Kapitan Tam Yeong, Jalan Yam Tuan, Jalan Za’aba, Jalan Tunku Antah up to Bidara traffic lights.

“And also passing through Jalan Rahang, Jalan Seremban Tampin, Pedas, Pekan Rembau, the traffic lights of the Rembau district office, Kota, Jalan Seremban Tampin, Kendong, the Rembau border to Alor Gajah in Melaka,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said road users could take alternative routes from the Nilai district; those from the Beranang border to Seremban can take Lekas and enter the Eco Majestic/Pajam toll plaza, while drivers from Nilai-Seremban can take the Plus Expressway to enter the Nilai toll plaza.

For the Seremban district, users can go through Jalan Dato Bandar Tunggal, Jalan Tuanku Munawir, Jalan Dato Abdul Malek, Lekas ​​Highway, Jalan Tuanku Antah, Jalan Lingkaran Tengah, Jalan Rahang Kecil, Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1, Jalan Forest Height, and Jalan Tuanku Jaafar.

He said that road users in the Rembau district can travel through Pedas, Kundur-Linggi, Lebuhraya Plus Senawang, Jalan Pedas-Rembau, Jalan Pulau Mampat, and Jalan Seberang Batu Hampar, advising all road users to plan their journey.

“Road users should also cooperate and obey the instructions of traffic police officers on duty,“ he said, adding that a total of 278 police officers from the Negeri Sembilan contingent are involved in ensuring the smooth running of the LTdL race.

Meanwhile, several roads in the Cameron Highlands, Raub, and Bentong districts in Pahang will be closed in stages for the third and fourth stages of the LTdL from Oct 1.

Pahang Police chief Dato’ Sri Yahaya Othman said that for stage three, the race starting from Taiping, Perak, and ending in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands on Oct 1, full closures of the roads involved will begin at 12.30 pm and reopened in stages.

“The race will pass through Jalan Simpang Pulai, Jalan Kg Raja, Jalan Kuala Terla, Jalan Tringkap, Jalan Brinchang, and Jalan Tanah Rata. The road from Simpang 3 Blue Valley to Simpang Pulai will be closed when the Cavalcade group reaches Petronas, Simpang Pulai, Perak.

“The entire road from Simpang 3 Blue Valley/Gua Musang to Tanah Rata will be closed when the Cavalcade group reaches the Cameron Highlands - Simpang Pulai border,” he said in a statement tonight.

Road users from Tapah to Gua Musang can use an alternative route via Tapah Cameron Highlands to Ringlet, Sungai Koyan, Bandar Lipis, Merapoh, and then to Gua Musang.

“Cameron Highlands has no other alternative routes. For road users from Kuala Lumpur to Gua Musang, they can take the detour via Tapah - Ringlet - Sungai Koyan - Lipis - Merapoh - Gua Musang,” he added.

Meanwhile, for stage four, which ends in Bentong on Oct 2, Yahaya said road closures will begin at 12.45 pm.

Roads that will be closed include Jalan Bukit Fraser, Jalan Teranum, roads within Raub town, Jalan Pintu Padang, Jalan Ulu Gali, Jalan Sungai Ruan, Jalan Sungai Klau, Jalan RTP Klau, Kampung Lebu, Jalan Lurah Bilut-Bentong, Jalan Bentong-Raub, and Dataran Bentong.

Road users from Bentong, Kuantan, and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway can travel to Raub via the Central Spine Road (CSR) Highway.

However, there are no alternative routes for stage four involving roads to Raub town, Lipis, and Kuala Lumpur, so users must wait until the roads are reopened in stages.