M’sians to gather again at Arena Axiata tomorrow to show support for Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians will once again gather at Arena Axiata in Bukit Jalil from 6 pm tomorrow to show solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

The rally for Palestine liberation dubbed ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ is also aimed at sending a strong message to the world that Malaysia condemns the killing of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and the ongoing brutality of the Zionist regime.

During the assembly, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver a speech to express support for the Palestinian struggle, along with several other leaders who will be present.

Anwar has consistently affirmed Malaysia’s stance in supporting the Palestinian people, including on the global stage.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister joined about 3,000 worshippers for funeral prayers in absentia for Haniyeh at the National Mosque, held immediately after Friday prayers, led by the Grand Imam of the National Mosque, Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

Haniyeh was reported to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in northern Tehran at around 2 am Iran time on July 31.

He was in the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

In May, Anwar had the opportunity to meet Haniyeh and convey his condolences over the loss of family members in the brutal bombing by the Zionist regime.

Yesterday, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who is tasked with leading the assembly, urged the public to show support for the Palestinian people in the wake of Haniyeh’s killing.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, called on all parties, including members of Parliament and the Senate regardless of political affiliation, to attend the assembly.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali also expressed gratitude to Anwar and the Malaysian people for their support of the Palestinian struggle, describing the event on Sunday as a continuation of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to support the country.

On Oct 24 last year, the ‘Malaysia with Palestine’ gathering was held at Axiata Arena, bringing together political leaders from both the Unity Government and the opposition to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Over 15,000 Malaysians from various backgrounds, religions, and races attended the assembly.

Prior to that, the ‘Solidarity with Gaza’ assembly was held at the National Mosque on Oct 13, 2023, which also saw political leaders from both the Unity Government and the opposition coming together to express support for the Palestinian people.