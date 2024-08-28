MAB aircraft technical problems due to mechanical component hitches, lack of skilled staff - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: Issues involving mechanical components and a lack of skilled workers are among the factors in the recent incidents of technical problems involving Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) aircraft.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that was the result of an investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on MAB including MAB Engineering Services (MABES) from June 24 to 28.

He said the findings were also presented at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

“CAAM found that a total of 63 employees out of 411 MABES employees who can certify the safety of aircraft have resigned and moved to other places,

“It is likely due to the lucrative salary offer provided by other maintenance companies,“ he said in a press conference here today.

Loke said following the investigation, MAB has prepared a mitigation plan including increasing the level of aircraft security to alert level to enable focus to be given to the reliability of the aircraft.

MAB will implement a programme to recruit skilled manpower aggressively; narrowing the scope of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to third parties and focusing on the MRO work of MAB aircraft.

“The mitigation plan also includes efforts to obtain a sufficient supply of aircraft engine spare parts from the Original Engine Manufacturer (OEM),“ he said.

Loke said MAB has been instructed to submit a monthly report on the implementation status of the mitigation plan to CAAM.

Based on CAAM’s investigation into MAB, the renewal period for the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) will be reduced from three years to one year only.

“For information, any airline must go through an audit before the AOC is renewed. A shorter AOC period will mandate more frequent audits.

“This is to ensure that MAB takes appropriate improvement actions as per the mitigation plan submitted by CAAM,“ he said.

Loke said CAAM will continue to monitor and carry out safety audits of all aircraft owned by airlines operating in the country to ensure that safety and security aspects are properly followed.

“I would like to emphasise the need for all players in the civil aviation industry to comply with the security aspects and safety details that have been set and will not compromise in matters involving the safety of passengers,“ he said.