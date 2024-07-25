MACC denies issuing catering tender acceptance letter in Kedah

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied issuing a notice of acceptance for a catering tender to a company registered in Kedah.

In a statement today, MACC clarified that it had identified a fraudulent tender offer letter related to a RM150,000 food supply contract, which was falsely attributed to the Kedah MACC and dated July 23, 2024.

“Efforts are underway to identify those responsible for creating and distributing the fake letter, and legal action will be taken against the individuals involved,” it said.

MACC also advised the public to contact its offices to verify the authenticity of any tender letters allegedly issued by the agency if there are any concerns.