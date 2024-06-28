MACC detains statutory body asst director for suspected graft involving highway project

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained another individual, the chief assistant director of a statutory body, after he was believed to have been involved in a corruption case involving RM1.6 billion, pertaining to two highway projects in the Klang Valley.

MACC sources said the man, in his 40s, was detained at the MACC headquarters at 10 pm yesterday after his statement was recorded.

“The suspect is believed to have received a bribe of more than RM146,000 from a company in return for securing a work contract involving the construction of a highway,“ they said.

According to the sources, the 10th suspect (in this case) was remanded for four days until July 1 after a remand order was issued by Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The suspect’s arrest follows the arrest of nine individuals including a chief executive officer (CEO) along with two top management officials of a highway concession company by the MACC earlier in connection with the same case.

Meanwhile, sources said Magistrate Nazira Adlin also granted the MACC’s application to extend the remand of four suspects including the CEO of the highway concessionaire who were arrested on Monday, starting tomorrow until July 2.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya when contacted confirmed the arrest of the (new) suspect and remand order extension of all four suspects, adding that the case is being investigated in accordance with Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.