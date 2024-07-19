MACC obtains remand extension for highway concessionaire COO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) obtained permission to extend the remand of a highway concessionaire Chief Operating Officer (COO), who was detained on suspicion of receiving over RM300,000 in bribes for a highway construction project in the Klang Valley.

According to sources, the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court issued the three-day remand extension, effective from tomorrow until Monday, after hearing the MACC’s request.

The source added that the man, in his 50s, was arrested by MACC at 8 pm on July 15 when he turned up to provide a statement at its headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect received over RM300,000 in bribes from company owners for the construction of a highway project in the Klang Valley valued at approximately RM6 billion,” said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division senior director, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed the remand extension and stated that the investigation is being conducted under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.