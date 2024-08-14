MACC requires additional witnesses for investigation into highway project scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 50 witnesses are needed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation of the senior management of a highway concession company who were previously detained on suspicion of being involved in corruption over the construction of two highway projects in the Klang Valley worth RM1.6 billion.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that 11 investigation papers were opened, and 11 individuals, including the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company involved, had been detained so far.

“Earlier, I received information that investigation papers are actively being completed by the investigating officers, with each investigation requiring an additional five to six more witnesses.

“If there are 11 investigation papers, a maximum of about 50 witnesses need to be called to give their statements,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the Anti-Corruption Initiative Through Empowerment of Accounting and Auditing Practices programme at the Royale Chulan Hotel here today.

Azam said that his department also required many statements from other parties, including contractors.

Also present were Accountant General Nor Yati Ahmad, UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib@Sahibuddin, Deputy Auditor General (Finance) Patimah Ramuji, and Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) CEO Dr Wan Ahmad Rudirman Wan Razak.

Bernama previously reported that eight individuals, including a CEO and two senior executives of a highway concessionaire, were remanded in June and July, after they were suspected of being involved in corruption in connection with two highway projects worth RM1.6 billion in the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Azam said the investigation into Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) was still ongoing and required extensive input from various parties.

“All the issues raised (in the Auditor General’s Report - LKAN) will be investigated. MACC officers have informed me that they need more time to investigate matters related to investments and so on.

“Our investigation is not only related to corruption or abuse of power, but we also examine the systems and procedures that need to be thoroughly reviewed, especially since the LKAN highlights many issues related to governance,“ he said.

Earlier, 10 individuals went to the MACC headquarters to record their statements to assist in investigations into HRD Corp’s governance issues, while MACC investigators also retrieved documents from HRD Corp’s office here.

According to LKAN Series 2/2024, certain actions and decisions made by HRD Corp’s management did not comply with procedures and failed to safeguard the interests of the corporation in fulfilling its intended function.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also revealed that RM3.77 billion in levy collections from employers was used by the HRD Corp Training Programme for investments in various activities, which were not in line with the agency’s core objectives.