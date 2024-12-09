MACC’s Yayasan Prihatin, ELMU ink MoU to enhance law enforcement integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), through its foundation, Yayasan Prihatin, and the ELMU Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their partnership in promoting integrity, professionalism and the welfare of law enforcement officers across the country.

In a statement, Yayasan Prihatin patron Tan Sri Azam Baki said the partnership aims to bolster anti-corruption efforts and elevate integrity within law enforcement through the shared platforms and resources of both organisations.

“Both foundations are committed to fully supporting law enforcement agencies in improving professionalism by prioritising integrity within their ranks. This includes focusing on welfare, training, community involvement and educational programmes for all enforcement personnel.

“We also agree to back efforts across society to strengthen governance at every level, in line with the government’s vision,” the statement quoted him as saying during the MoU signing ceremony at the Enforcement, Leadership and Management University (ELMU) campus in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

He hoped both foundations would successfully execute the planned initiatives to support MACC’s anti-corruption drive in the country.

“This formal partnership is expected to mark the beginning of continuous efforts between MACC’s Yayasan Prihatin and the ELMU Foundation in helping law enforcement improve their professionalism, integrity, and skills through various programmes and platforms offered by both parties,” he said.

Azam also unveiled the first programme under the MoU – the 2025 Law Enforcement Professionalism Empowerment Tour, set to launch in January next year.

“In the first phase, we will conduct the tour across six regions: Kuala Terengganu (East Zone), Penang (North), Johor Bahru (South), Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), Kuching (Sarawak), and the ELMU campus (Central Zone).

“The tour will be held in collaboration with the local authorities, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, and the Immigration Department,“ he said.

Meanwhile, ELMU vice-chancellor and ELMU Foundation trustee, Datuk Dr Kassim Noor Mohamed, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to focusing on capacity-building programmes, professional development and providing continuous learning platforms, particularly for public sector enforcement officers.