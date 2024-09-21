MADANI govt won’t marginalise any party, even if opposition rejects MoU - DPM Fadillah

JOHOR BAHRU: The MADANI government will not marginalise any party from receiving allocations or development projects, even if the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on allocations for opposition members of parliament (MP) is rejected.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that this aligns with the MADANI government’s principles of inclusivity, compassion, and equality for all.

“Allocations under the government will continue as usual; the role of elected representatives is to propose projects and the types of assistance needed.

“No area is excluded; everyone benefits, whether there is an MoU or not. The government will not marginalise any party, regardless of government or opposition.

“Programmes and projects will continue, and the people will still benefit,“ he said at a press conference after the 2024 National World Rivers Day Celebration at Sungai Tebrau today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

The media previously reported that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has unanimously confirmed its decision to reject two draft proposals of the MoU from the government concerning allocations for PN MPs.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was quoted as stating that the decision to reject the draft MoUs—between the Government of Malaysia and PN, as well as between the Government of Malaysia and all PN MPs—was based on four fundamental reasons.

He reportedly claimed that the proposed MoUs were in conflict with the Federal Constitution as well as cultural, moral, and religious values, and could also be subject to misinterpretation, abuse of power, and restriction of freedom.