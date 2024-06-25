MAHB not being sold to foreign corporations - PM

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad has not been bought over by foreign companies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the prime minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the deal between MAHB and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) through the MAHB consortium has caused the increase in ownership by Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Employee Provident Fund’s (EPF) to 70% from 41%.

Anwar also said that the MAHB’s sale to foreign companies was “not an issue”, as quoted, as the matter at hand was not brought up.

He then asserted that the foreign companies who own 27% of MAHB are GIP and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia).

Anwar added that 70% of MAHB would be owned by Malaysian investors while Adia and GIP hold the remaining 30%.

