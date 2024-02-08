Mahkota assemblywoman dies at 63

PETALING JAYA: Mahkota assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain has died at 63 following complications stemming from internal bleeding.

Her passing was confirmed by Johor state speaker Puad Zarkashi in a Facebook post.

She was being treated at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang. It is learnt that she had been suffering from health-related complications since March.

Sharifah, who was also Kluang Umno women’s wing head, had won the Mahkota state seat in the 2022 Johor state election, having previously served as Penawar assemblyman from 2018 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi conveyed his condolences to Sharifah’s family, describing her as a leader who was approachable and beloved by the people.

Onn said Sharifah’s contributions and service to the Johoreans, especially in the Mahkota constituency, will not be forgotten.