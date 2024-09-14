Mahkota by-election nomination centre closes

KLUANG: The nomination centre for the Mahkota state by-election closed at 10 am today, after being open for an hour from 9 am.

The announcement on closing of nominations was made by Returning Officer Azurawati Wahid at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here.

Earlier, supporters of candidates intending to contest in the by-election began gathering around the hall as early as 6.45 am., even though the nomination centre only opened at 9 am.

This by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2

In the 2022 Johor State Election, Sharifah Azizah, who was also former Johor UMNO Wanita chief, won by a majority of 5,166 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman, Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Nor Lingan, and Warisan’s Mohamed Noor Suleiman.

Polling is on Sept 28 while early voting on Sept 24.

The campaign period has been set for 14 days, starting after the announcement of the contesting candidates today, until 11.59 pm on Sep 27.