Mahkota by-election: Polling day preparations running smoothly

KLUANG: Preparations for polling day of the Mahkota state by-election tomorrow are proceeding smoothly, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said that 1,126 staff members have been mobilised to support the by-election process.

“Everything is on track, including the verification of forms and related documents, as well as the supply of ink. The ballot papers have also been checked.

“The same goes for preparations at 20 polling centres set to open tomorrow,” he told Bernama after inspecting the final preparations at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here today.

Ikmaruldin urged voters to come out and fulfil their civic duties and advised them to plan their journeys to polling centres, as rain is forecast for tomorrow afternoon.

To ensure a smooth voting process, voters are also reminded to bring their identity cards and check their information beforehand, such as their polling centres and voting stations.

As for the campaign, Ikmalrudin said it has been progressing well, with cooperation from all parties involved.

The Mahkota by-election is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.

The Mahkota state constituency, which falls under the Kluang parliamentary constituency, has 66,318 registered voters, with 61,397 expected to cast their votes tomorrow.