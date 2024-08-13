PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 28 as the polling day for the Mahkota state by-election in Johor.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun today announced that the nomination day and early voting for the by-election are scheduled for Sept 14 and Sept 24, respectively.

He said this at a press conference after chairing a special meeting at Menara SPR here to discuss important dates related to the by-election.

The seat became vacant following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2 at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom (HEBHK) in Kluang.

The former Johor Wanita UMNO chief had been admitted to HEBHK’s intensive care unit after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The Mahkota poll is the 10th by-election to be held after the 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022.

Ramlan said the budget for the by-election is RM2.4 million.

He said a returning officer, four assistant returning officers and 1,126 staff members will be appointed to manage the by-election.

An election campaign enforcement team will be established, comprising representatives from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), local authorities and candidates, to monitor activities during the campaign period, he said.

The campaign period is 14 days, starting after the declaration of candidates on Sept 14 until 11.59 pm on Sept 27.

He said the electoral roll for the by-election consists of 66,318 voters, comprising 61,397 ordinary voters, 401 police personnel, 4,510 military personnel and their spouses, and 10 absentee voters abroad.

The electoral roll for the by-election will be on sale starting Sept 9.

He said Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail in Kluang has been designated as the nomination centre and official vote-tallying centre.

“A total of 20 regular polling centres with 109 voting stations or channels and three early voting centres with 11 early voting stations or channels will be used,” he said.

Voters can check their polling centre information, voting channel, and serial number through the verification portal at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or by calling the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7218, or via the MySPR Semak app starting Sept 9.

The EC urges prospective candidates for the by-election to fill out and verify their nomination forms early with the Returning Officer’s Office or the Johor State Election Office before nomination day to facilitate the nomination process.

Ramlan also encouraged prospective candidates to make an early deposit payment to ensure that all nomination processes can be completed early and run smoothly.

He said the completed and verified nomination papers must be submitted by the candidate, seconder, or proposer on nomination day at the nomination centre.

The EC is also offering government agencies, non-governmental organisations, or interested bodies the opportunity to become election observers to monitor the by-election process from nomination day until the election results are announced.

“They are allowed to observe at locations such as the nomination centre, polling centres, vote counting stations, and the official vote-tallying centre, and must comply with all the appointment conditions set,“ he said.

Further information and application forms for observers can be obtained from the official EC portal at www.spr.gov.my starting today, with the application deadline on Aug 28.