Mahkota polls: Police receive six reports, open four investigation papers

KLUANG: The Johor police have received six police reports relating to the Mahkota by-election throughout the campaigning period since Sept 14.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said that four investigation papers have been opened with further investigation ongoing.

“The police guarantee that investigations will be done comprehensively,” he said during a media conference after delivering an address to the police officers and personnel who will be on duty during the by-election at Sekolah Menengah Sains Sembrong here today.

Kumar said the investigation papers were opened over offenses under Section 4A of the Elections Act 1954, Section 504 and 500 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He added that the police received 166 permit applications throughout the campaigning period, all of which were approved.

Kumar also shared that 1,399 officers and personnel will be on duty during polling day tomorrow to ensure voting will run smoothly at all 20 polling stations.

An officer will also be stationed at each voting channel, with 10 more in a 50 metre distance from polling stations, in addition to traffic control assigments.

“I can assure that in terms of safety, action has already been taken to prevent unwanted incidents.

“We are also prepared for the possibility of floods, with 38 officers and personnel ready to mobilise, along with lorries and boats, to polling centres if it occurs,” he said.

