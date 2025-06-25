Iskandar Puteri police dispose of case items worth RM281,350

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters (IPD) today disposed of various exhibits for cases spanning from 2017 to May this year, with a total value of RM281,350.

Its chief, ACP M. Kumarasan said the case items were linked to 567 investigation papers that had been completed and received disposal orders from the court.

He said of the total, 319 investigation papers were related to gambling, amounting to RM94,380.00, which made up the highest-value items disposed of.

“Next were general goods (226 investigation papers) with a total value of RM31,028.00; contraband (15 investigation papers) amounting to RM71,242.00, comprising various types of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages; and lastly, seven investigation papers related to bitcoin mining, with exhibits worth RM84,700.00,” he said in a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri IPD today.

Also present at the event were Iskandar Puteri deputy police chief Superintendent Mohd Azlan Abdul Kadir, and Johor deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Nursyafiq Abd Halim and Sarah Siti Aisyah Mustapha Kamal.

Kumarasan added that the disposal was part of continuous efforts by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure proper and systematic management of case items according to procedures.

He also reminded the public not to get involved in any criminal activities such as illegal gambling, smuggling of untaxed goods, and electricity theft for bitcoin mining, as these are serious offences under the law.