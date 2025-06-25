Aaliyah leads Malaysian team to 2025 Asian Championships in Bangkok

FRESH from winning three gold medals at the 2025 University World Championships in New Zealand, national waterskiing ace Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah will lead a team of five athletes to the 2025 IWWF Asian Waterski & Wakesports Championships at Bangkok, from June 26-29.

The Malaysian Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (MWWF) in a statement said that joining Aaliyah are Syahir Nasir in the Open Men’s Slalom event; Aiden Yoong Hanifah and Adam Yoong Hanifah in Slalom, Tricks, and Jump; and Aydan Noah Saisi in the Under-14 Wakeboard event.

“Aaliyah is the favourite in her three events of slalom, tricks and jump as well as in the overall category,” the statement said.

The statement also said Emirul Shahimy Wahab is the team manager with Nordin Saisi the assistant team manager.

Three officials of the MWWF have been appointed as technical officials to the championships by IWWF.

The MWWF officials appointed are MWWF president, Phillipa Yoong as judge, MWWF Sports Executive Officer, Nozie Sulaiman as scorer and Committee Member, Danny Choo Hon Nam as chief driver.