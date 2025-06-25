KPN aims to get 10,000 students to join IPIM within a year

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) is targeting 10,000 school students to join the ‘Inspirasi Pelajar Inovasi Muzium’ (IPIM) or Museum Innovation Student Inspiration programme within one year.

Its Deputy Minister, K. Saraswathy said the IPIM programme, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Department of Museums Malaysia and the Ministry of Education (MOE), aims to produce a generation that is historically and culturally literate, towards building racial unity.

She said that this year, a total of 41 museums in Malaysia are involved in the implementation of the IPIM programme, including federal, state and institutional museums.

“There are five sessions in the IPIM programme, namely briefing sessions by museum officials, teaching and learning (PdP) sessions, visits to galleries, reinforcement activities and reflections to test the level of student understanding towards the sessions conducted.

“The IPIM pilot project was implemented in 2015. In 2020, there were plans for the programme to be physically implemented, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and it resumed in 2021,” she said at the launch of the 2025 national-level IPIM Programme at the Terengganu State Museum here today.

Also present was state Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris.

Saraswathy said that 1,680 students joined the IPIM programme that was held simultaneously at 41 museums nationwide today.

“KPN always supports efforts by any institution in Malaysia to create togetherness and unity in the country.

“KPN hopes that the IPIM programme can foster a spirit of unity and harmony, as well as diversity of the community, thus fueling a sense of love for the country,” she said.