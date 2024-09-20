Mahkota polls: Public university students given flexibility for late registration

KLUANG: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is granting flexibility for new public university students voting in the Mahkota state constituency by-election to register themselves at campus a day later on Sept 29.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, said the decision was made to respect voters’ rights as stipulated in the Constitution, considering that polling day for the by-election had been set for Sept 28.

“The decision was reached after discussions between MOHE and 12 public universities to facilitate new students in fulfilling their responsibility as voters in selecting a representative for the constituency,“ he said in a statement today.

Zambry added that the students involved could contact their respective university’s Student Affairs Department directly to inform them of their status as voters in the Mahkota by-election.

The Mahkota by-election was triggered by the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.

The by-election will see a straight contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.