Mahkota seat: Respect principles of Unity Government - Zahid Hamidi

PUTRAJAYA: All parties in the Unity Government should respect its principles and spirit of unity and not make claims on any seat before it is decided by the central leadership, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said that the spirit of unity needs to be translated into action in facing any by-election.

“I think we must translate the spirit of the Unity Government into action, and not demand this and that.

“Have some respect...if the seat belongs to a component party, then the formula is that the seat will be given to the party concerned,” he told reporters after officiating the National Symposium of Rural Planning and Development 2024 here today.

Prior to this, Kluang Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Dr Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain was reported as saying that the party is ready to contest in the Mahkota state by-election if given the opportunity and has already listed suitable candidates to be considered by state and federal leadership.

Ahmad Zahid said Dr Mohd Zuhan’s statement did not reflect the central leadership’s stance.

“That’s just a view from a division chief. Leaders at the central level have yet to discuss this,” he said.

The Mahkota state seat in Johor was left vacant following the death of incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain last Friday.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting next Tuesday to discuss matters pertaining to the impending by-election.

In the 2022 state election, Sharifah Azizah, who was also the former Johor Wanita UMNO chief, won the Mahkota seat with a majority of 5,166 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman, Mohamad Nor Lingan (Perikatan Nasional) and Mohamed Noor Suleiman (Warisan).