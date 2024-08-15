Maimunah’s vast experience will boost DBKL’s image - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif is the right person to take on the role of Kuala Lumpur Mayor and lead the KL City Hall (DBKL).

He believes that Maimunah is well-equipped to fulfill this responsibility, given her nearly four decades of experience in urban planning and community development, during which she has led various institutions both within Malaysia and abroad.

Anwar said Maimunah has previously served as the mayor of the Penang Island City Council and the president of the Seberang Perai Municipal Council as well as the president of the Malaysian Association of Local Authorities (MALA).

“Even more impressively, she was appointed as the executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), making her the only Asian woman to hold this position.

“I hope that her vast experience will be utilised to improve the quality of life for Kuala Lumpur’s residents and elevate the city’s image, reputation, and stature to greater heights, insya-Allah,“ he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Maimunah, 63, has been appointed as the new Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, effective tomorrow (Aug 15), replacing Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh, who went on mandatory retirement.

Earlier, the Prime Minister presented the letter of appointment to Maimunah.

The appointment has received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.