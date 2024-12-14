PBM confirms participation in 17th Sabah state election

SIBU: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has confirmed its participation in the next Sabah State Election.

Without revealing the number of seats to be contested, PBM president Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien said the party machinery, established two years ago to prepare for the election, was now ready to be mobilised.

He added that PBM had granted autonomy to its Sabah leadership to decide on candidates and the number of seats to contest in the state election.

“Jupri Lenson, as PBM vice president, will be responsible for Sabah. He will also be assisted by Richard Dompok (Sabah PBM Information Chief), who will oversee the election committee. Both of them will determine the number of seats,“ he said during a press conference held in conjunction with the launch of PBM’s new logo here today.

The current Sabah government’s term expires in October 2025, and the 17th State Election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the state assembly.