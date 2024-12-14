PONTIAN: The Communications Ministry is evaluating the use of wireless internet technology from Tarana, a company specialising in wireless internet solutions, to address connectivity issues in areas with difficult terrain for fibre optic installation.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the microwave-based technology offers a hybrid solution being explored by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) alongside the implementation of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) plan.

He said that in Johor, trials of Tarana technology have been conducted in Kampung Seri Bunian here and Sedenak Tech Park, Kulai, since October.

“The internet speeds obtained are quite good. We hope that, through various considerations, including the use of free-space optical technology, microwave and wider deployment of WiFi, we can assist communities previously without internet connectivity.

“Testing has been ongoing for the past two to three months. Since we are in the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, this weather condition provides us with useful data. From before the monsoon began until now, we’ve gathered data in both rainy and dry conditions. This data is valuable as it involves two towers in different locations, and we will analyse it comprehensively,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving a briefing on the proof of concept (POC) for the Tarana project at the Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Seri Bunian today.

Fahmi hopes that the adoption of the new technology will resolve internet connectivity issues in the 1.8 per cent of populated areas still without access due to mountainous terrain, hilly regions and remote settlements on islands.

“Based on the study, this technology enables connectivity within a range of approximately three kilometres. Such technology helps distribute internet access to remote areas easily, without requiring extensive cable installation, making it particularly cost-effective,“ he said.

Regarding JENDELA Phase 1, Fahmi expressed dissatisfaction with its progress and stressed the need for closer monitoring to ensure the project benefits its intended targets.

“In Parliament, I mentioned that only 1,385 out of 1,661 towers have been completed, and of those, only 808 are operational, even after more than two years since JENDELA was implemented. This is not a satisfactory achievement.

“In the past two to three years, technology has advanced significantly, allowing interim solutions like satellite internet, which have been particularly useful in areas where fibre optic cable installation takes too long,” he added.