Making the Federal Constitution accessible is crucial to elevate public literacy - Saraswathy

KUALA LUMPUR: Making the Federal Constitution more accessible to the public is crucial to elevate public literacy about the nation’s foundational principles, thereby preventing misunderstandings, said Deputy Minister of National Unity, K. Saraswathy.

She emphasised that the Federal Constitution has a history that must be understood and appreciated to prevent society from being misled by sentiments stirred by certain groups.

“Currently, there are many who try to incite prejudice or fear by raising issues about the position of the Malays, the Royal Institution, and Islam.

“None of these concerns would arise if we truly understood the Constitution. Therefore, we must make the Constitution more accessible so that people understand and recognise that our Constitution has unique provisions and justifications specific to our country,” she explained.

She was speaking to reporters after officiating the Dialogue: Making the Federal Constitution Accessible organised by Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia (IKRAM) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Unity at the National Museum Department today.

Saraswathy elaborated that these sensitive issues are often exploited by certain parties during election seasons to garner support and votes.

Therefore, dialogue sessions to provide a clear understanding of the Federal Constitution are essential to ensure that the public is not easily swayed or blindly accepts such issues.

Earlier, Saraswathy also launched the Federal Constitution Literacy Training Module, developed by IKRAM in collaboration with Assoc Prof Dr. Nazri Muslim, Deputy Dean (Research and Networking) at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Centre for Citra Studies.

This module aims to educate the public on understanding and appreciating the Constitution as a way of life.

“I am confident that once this module is refined in collaboration with the Ministry of National Unity and other government agencies, it will significantly enhance understanding of the Constitution across various groups, including schools and higher education institutions,“ she said.