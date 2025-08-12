Muhammad Azeem key for Malaysia athletics in 2025 SEA Games

NATIONAL sprinter Muhammad Azeem Fahmi remains a crucial asset for Malaysia’s athletics squad ahead of the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

National head coach Manshahar Abd Jalil confirmed the Perak-born athlete is listed for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events.

A final decision on his participation will be made after discussions between Muhammad Azeem and his US-based coach.

“He is definitely one of the best assets,” said Manshahar after the SEA Games selection meeting at Wisma OCM.

“If Muhammad Azeem can participate in the Thailand SEA Games, it would be comforting.”

However, his NCAA commitments with Auburn University may affect his availability.

Manshahar noted that alternative plans are being considered, with the Malaysian Open serving as a key trial event.

Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee has been mentioned as a potential replacement sprinter.

“The list of the quartet has not yet been determined,” Manshahar added.

The Malaysia Open, scheduled for August 29-31, will help finalise the relay team selection.

Manshahar also highlighted Umar Osman’s inconsistent performances in the men’s 400m.

The Malaysia Open will be a critical test for Osman’s form ahead of the SEA Games.

A total of 52 athletes, split into categories A and B, have been approved for the Games.