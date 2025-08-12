Sabah governor discusses fake news fight with Bernama chairman

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman welcomed Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai for a courtesy call at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

The visit marked Wong’s first meeting with Tun Musa since the latter assumed office as Sabah’s 11th Governor in January.

Accompanying Wong were Bernama Sabah Bureau chief Fadzli Ramli, journalist Noorazlina Jindeh, and photographer Zamain Singkui.

The 40-minute discussion was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

Wong later shared with reporters that the talks centred on government media’s role in tackling fake news, particularly on social media.

The meeting also explored current Sabah issues and strategies to improve news coverage against misinformation.

“As government media, agencies like Bernama, RTM, and JAPEN must enhance news quality in Sabah, given its complex political, social, and economic challenges,” Wong said.

He emphasised the need for accurate reporting amid widespread online misinformation.

“Bernama and RTM must uphold factual and responsible journalism, as social media is rife with misleading narratives,” Wong added.

Tun Musa Aman, Sabah’s former Chief Minister, began his four-year term as Governor on Jan 1, 2025.

He succeeded Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who served from 2011 to 2024. - Bernama