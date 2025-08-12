A Singaporean woman’s fiery post is making waves online after she hit back at Malaysians criticising Singaporeans for crossing the border to get cheaper groceries and fuel.

In her Threads post, she pointed out that Singaporeans don’t complain when Malaysians travel south for work.

“We don’t complain when you come here to work, take up jobs, or when your riders work illegally and steal delivery jobs meant for our locals.

Moral of the story: before you judge, look in the mirror.”

ALSO READ: 35-year-old earning SGD100k wants to leave SG for life in KL

The post sparked a heated exchange in the comments section. One user, @itsfrizal, argued that the situations were not the same.

“Working with a valid visa is legal. Stealing subsidised petrol is not. How about you use your ‘world class education’ and fathom that simple concept. It’s not that hard really.”

Others, like @kimsheik, took a different stance.

“I’m grateful that we Malaysians don’t have the need or mentality to mock how people make their honest living, visa/permit issues aside... Mocking honest labour says more about your Singaporean character than theirs.”

Some commenters suggested the matter should be left to the authorities.

READ MORE: M’sian woman urges singles to work in Singapore

“If anyone is doing anything illegal, let the authorities take action. No matter from which side,” said @rasyidizulkifli, adding that her tone came across as ironic given she was “complaining about not complaining.”

Others noted that many Malaysians take up jobs in Singapore that locals are unwilling to do.

“I think we need Malaysians more. The jobs they take up are really jobs that Singaporeans don’t really want to do,” said @tiktok_corner__, though they expressed frustration that Malaysians were “not thankful” for the economic boost.