Malayan Mansion residents alarmed by sinkhole incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India that occurred last Friday, less than 50 metres away from the flats at the Malayan Mansion, has left residents of its 160 units unable to sleep at night due to concerns for their safety.

The situation has been worsened by recent heavy rainfall, which residents fear may further compromise the stability of the ground in the affected area.

Resident Suraya Syakila Abdullah, 57, said that so far, there has been no directive from the authorities for the residents to evacuate their homes, and she herself does not plan to move as she believes the area is still safe.

“This incident is indeed worrying, especially since this is the second sinkhole in the same location.

“I remember the first incident a few years ago caused quite a commotion, but fortunately, no one was injured at that time,“ said Suraya Syakila, who has lived at the flats for 30 years, when met by Bernama today.

It is estimated that there are over 800 residents in the eight-storey Malayan Mansion flats, the majority of whom are locals.

Another resident who only wanted to be known as Vinda, 42, said she has been renting her flat for the past year to make commuting to her job at a nearby clothing store more convenient.

“I have only been living here for a year and have no plans to move at the moment but I hope the situation here remains safe and that the missing person is found,“ she said.

Last Friday, a tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre deep hole following the sinkhole incident in Masjid India at 8.20 am.

The victim, who was in the country with her family on holiday, was walking in the area to reach a nearby temple for breakfast when the sinkhole swallowed her.