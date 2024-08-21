Malayan tiger in danger of extinction

PETALING JAYA: The Malayan tiger (Panthera tigris malayensis), which is the national symbol, is on the verge of extinction, with only some 150 surviving in the wild in the peninsula from Johor to Perak.

World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) conservation director Dr Henry Chan said efforts are being made to save the animal, whose population in the 1980s and 1990s was between 500 and 1,000 but fell to between 250 and 340 in 2013.

“A survey we conducted from 2016 to 2020 with the Wildlife and National Parks Department shows that the Malayan tiger population is critically low.”

He said in 2022, the government initiated programmes to breed the Malayan tiger by using natural and advanced reproductive technologies to raise its numbers to at least 400 within the next 10 years.

He said the department operates a breeding programme at the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre in Pahang and the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Perak.

“One programme is called the ‘Rewilding Initiative’ and involves preparing tiger cubs to survive in the wild before they are released into their natural habitats.

“Our focus is on in-situ conservation efforts, which protects Malayan tigers in their natural habitats to help preserve the ecosystems in which they live, ensuring their long term survival.”

He said efforts include habitat protection, anti-poaching initiatives and engaging with local communities to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

He added that since Malayan tigers live in large expanses of forest spanning from Johor to Perak, the department plays a central role in enforcing wildlife laws, managing protected areas and implementing anti-poaching patrols.

Chan said collaborative efforts and resources are obtained through Operasi Bersatu Khazanah, which is led and facilitated by the department and police to prevent the extinction of Malayan tigers.

The operation is an initiative under the “Save the Malayan Tiger Campaign” and carried out in collaboration with the department, police and other agencies to improve the integrity of the natural wildlife habitat and combat all forms of illegal hunting, smuggling and wildlife crimes under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

“We also work with the Wildlife Crime Bureau, which coordinates with Interpol when international syndicates are involved and undertakes strategic intelligence gathering using sophisticated tools to trace the flow of funds and identify masterminds behind the international wildlife trade.”

He said apart from directly patrolling forests, conservation NGOs such as the Wildlife Conservation Society, Panthera, Pelindung Alam Malaysia and Rimau, collaborate with local communities to protect Malayan tiger habitats.

While each organisation has its areas of responsibility, through the Malaysian Conservation Alliance for Tigers, they mobilise citizen action to help monitor Malayan tiger habitats and deter poaching.

“In Pahang, an initiative covering more than 130,000ha of Malayan tiger habitat is the Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve spearheaded by Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah. It is part of a broader strategy to protect and rejuvenate the Malayan tiger population.”

Chan said despite Malaysia being acknowledged as one of the 12 “megadiverse countries” that feature high species diversity, Malayan tigers are not the only ones endangered.

“The seladang, Borneo elephant, Malayan tapir, pangolin, orangutan and Malayan sun bear are at risk of dwindling numbers. WWF-Malaysia targets the Malayan tiger, orangutan, Borneo elephant and marine turtles due to their symbolic, ecological and conservation significance.”

He said every individual can make a difference in the fight to save wildlife and the Malayan tiger is not only a symbol of natural heritage but also an indicator of the health of ecosystems.

“Strengthening wildlife protection laws, expanding and effectively managing protected areas and prioritising anti-poaching efforts are essential steps to saving our wildlife.”