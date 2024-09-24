Malaysia and Indonesia discuss cooperation in MSME and cooperative development

PUTRAJAYA: Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick held discussions with his Indonesian counterpart, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki, on bilateral cooperation in cooperative development and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) in a statement announced that today’s meeting between Ewon and Teten was a follow-up to their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, last year.

According to the statement, Ewon believes that this meeting will further strengthen the long-standing cooperation and friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Ewon also appreciated Indonesia’s support for Malaysia’s efforts to establish the ASEAN MSMEs Centre of Excellence for Green Transition (Green CoE), as agreed during the 17th ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ACCMSME) meeting.