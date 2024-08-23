Malaysia backs effort to unite Muslim world, end atrocities in Gaza - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia supports efforts to unite the Muslim world in stopping the atrocities committed by Zionist Israeli forces against the people of Palestine in Gaza, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the initiative, aimed to be realised through an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) proposed by Turkiye, was discussed during his meeting with Turkiye’s Secretary of the Defence Industries, Prof Dr Haluk Görgün, at Perdana Putra today.

“Malaysia stands resolute in supporting this initiative, which seeks to coordinate efforts and increase pressure on the United States and its allies to compel the Zionist Israeli regime to immediately cease its attacks and bombings in Gaza,” read the post.

The Prime Minister added that during the meeting, he and the Turkish leader had an in-depth discussion on strengthening defence cooperation, as well as Malaysia’s involvement through Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) in the management of the Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul.