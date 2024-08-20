Malaysia can champion sustainable practices via aerospace industry -- Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia could champion sustainable practices by leveraging its strength in the aerospace industry through regional collaboration across ASEAN, said Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong.

He said sustainability is important in the aerospace industry as it adapts to global demands for greener practices, adding that trends like sustainable aviation fuels, electrification, and carbon-neutral technologies are shaping the future of flight.

“Malaysia has a unique opportunity to lead the region in these advancements when we assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

“By leveraging our strength, we can champion sustainable practices, foster regional collaboration, and accelerate the adoption of green technologies across ASEAN,” he said in his speech at the launch of Malaysia Aerospace Summit 2024 (MyAERO ‘24), here today.

Liew said Malaysia should not only adopt technology but also strive to become an innovator in the industry.

He noted that the aerospace industry can be constrained by the fact that there are ultimately only a few global players making most of the planes, and industries in Malaysia -- a relatively small country -- are vertically linked to the global giants as suppliers.

“But that must not stop the Malaysian aerospace industry from horizontally linking with other industries in Malaysia such as the semiconductor industry or those involved in developing materials, specialty chemicals, or critical minerals,

“There is also much potential to connect the palm oil industry to develop the sustainable aviation fuel industry,” he said.

Liew added that through these horizontal linkages, Malaysia could innovate and create new products, processes or materials with Malaysian intellectual property.

“Malaysia does not just want to be a manufacturing hub, we aspire to be a nation that creates,” he added.