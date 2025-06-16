FT Dept, RTD ordered to handle abandoned vehicles in KL, Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Department (FTD) has been directed to hold discussions with the Road Transport Department (RTD) to examine the loopholes in existing legislation relating to the disposal of abandoned vehicles in the federal capital and Putrajaya.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the action needed to be expedited following the high number of public complaints regarding abandoned vehicles in urban areas.

“In Kuala Lumpur alone, public complaints regarding abandoned vehicles reach over 2,500 cases every year. This is not a small number and should not be allowed to continue.

“However, we are faced with several legal constraints, including abandoned vehicles on private premises that cannot be towed to the local authority (PBT) depot as well as vehicles that have been at the depot for a long time but have not yet been disposed of due to legal obstacles,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, she visited Car Medic Sdn Bhd, a licensed automotive treatment centre that carries out the disposal of vehicles that have been declared written-off, to personally observe the implementation of a faster, more orderly and sustainable disposal process.

Dr Zaliha stressed that abandoned vehicles cannot continue to mar the city, hence a comprehensive solution needs to be jointly formulated by the relevant agencies.

She also encouraged owners who want to dispose of their vehicles voluntarily to visit a licensed automotive treatment centre.

“The process is simple and the owner will receive cash payment based on the condition of the vehicle,” she said.