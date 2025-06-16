Al-Sultan Abdullah calls for stronger role for Pahang Royal Council

KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the 119th Pahang Royal Council Meeting here.

Also present were His Royal Highness’s children, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Brigadier-General Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, and Tengku Panglima Perang Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

During the meeting, His Royal Highness emphasised several important matters that required attention, among them strengthening the Royal Council so that it was not merely symbolic or ceremonial.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that he was currently reviewing the establishment of a Royal Council Working Committee as a platform to enhance the council’s functions and contributions to the people and the state.

“Among the possible roles and responsibilities are serving as an independent advisory body that conveys the people’s views to the state administration, supporting environmental conservation efforts—especially on critical issues—and strengthening social networks through welfare initiatives and support for the underprivileged.

“I don’t want to see Council members merely filling seats in official halls and chambers, but rather becoming key proponents and bulwarks of Pahang, offering wise counsel, leading by example, and serving with sincerity and integrity,“ His Royal Highness decreed in a statement uploaded on the Pahang Sultanate’s Facebook page.

His Royal Highness also emphasised that such a role would not only strengthen the royal institution but also assure the people that they had a pillar of support and a voice that is heard in the state administration.