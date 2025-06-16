Selection of Kampung Angkat MADANI follows ICU JPM guidelines – PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has assured that the selection of Kampung Parit Seberang in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, as the force’s adopted village under the Kampung Angkat MADANI initiative by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain follows the prescribed guidelines.

PDRM Corporate Communications Unit spokesperson stated that the selection also complied with procedures set by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM).

The spokesperson told Bernama that under the guidelines of the Satu Pemimpin Satu Kampung (One Leader One Village) (Santuni MADANI) initiative, approved in the Cabinet meeting on May 8, 2024, each leader was required to submit the name of their choice of village to the ICU JPM within two weeks.

“These leaders include members of the Cabinet, deputy ministers, ministry secretaries-general, heads of federal departments or agencies, as well as chairpersons and chief executive officers of statutory bodies, government-linked companies, and government-linked investment companies at the federal level.

“They must choose their hometowns or the place where they were raised. If they cannot meet this criterion, they may select any other suitable village,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson elaborated that Santuni MADANI is an approach aimed at enhancing the potential of villages and the capacity of their communities through direct monitoring and engagement, identifying socioeconomic issues and the needs of residents.

The spokesperson added that Razarudin had previously selected Kampung Jenal, Dabong in Kelantan, as PDRM’s first adopted village, with an allocated expenditure of RM2 million, and officiated the launch on Aug 27 last year.

“The impact of the community programmes organised by PDRM has helped improve the quality of life for residents while also supporting the government’s efforts in line with the force’s slogan ‘Ready to Serve’ and the Police Day theme ‘The Police and the Community Are Inseparable,’” said the spokesperson.

A senior member of a political party’s leadership council had accused Razarudin’s decision to choose his mother’s village as PDRM’s adopted village under the Kampung Angkat MADANI programme of being an act of cronyism.

Yesterday, during the launch of the Kampung Angkat MADANI Community Harmony Programme, Razarudin stated that the selection of Kampung Parit Seberang was made by the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department based on its infrastructure status, which was assessed to be below 50 per cent complete, and in need of special attention.